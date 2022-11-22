US President Joe Biden is aware that his speeches about the country’s political and defence affairs may not be the most interesting thing to hear for a young boy. On Monday, the 80-year-old president encouraged a boy to “go steal a pumpkin” instead of listening to his “boring” address to members of the Marine Corps in North Carolina.

Biden’s suggestion came when a Marine Corps mother introduced POTUS as her four children stood together. The boy, who appeared to be in charge of three of his younger siblings, kept a polite smile as he faced the president. “This has to be boring, boring, boring for these kids who are standing up here,” Biden told the boy as he touched his shoulder.

“You’re allowed to do anything you want to do, including go steal a pumpkin if you want — anything you want to do,” he assured, the New York Post reported. The sweet exchange occurred on Monday at a Thanksgiving event at the Marine Corps Air Station in North Carolina’s Cherry Point.

Biden attends Thanksgiving event with US Marines

The venue was adorned with pumpkins, and was graced by the presence of US Marines and Biden, who quipped that “the reason we came is the chef’s not bad.” Before serving the Thanksgiving-inspired dinner on the base, Biden expressed gratitude to the troops while fondly recalling his deceased son Beau Biden, who served in the military.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for all you’ve done. By the way, I’m serving mashed potatoes so come to my place,” the president said. He then went on to serve the dish at a buffet with first lady Jill Biden, while sporting a dark blue apron over his formal ensemble. The Bidens concluded the evening by posing for pictures and greeting the members of the Marine Corps.