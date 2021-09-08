The United States President Joe Biden inspected flood damages in New Jersey and was concerned about all of the people who experienced "deep" damages as a result of Hurricane Ida's devastating leftovers. On Tuesday, Biden decided to visit New York City to assess the damage caused by Ida and advocate for government funding to strengthen equipment to better protect people and assets in the area from any future natural calamity.

As per US News, at the Somerset County disaster management training centre, Biden stated at a session addressed by national, state, and local authorities, including Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, that Severe weather is affecting every region of the country. He further added in the briefing that they cannot reverse that time but they can stop it from going worse.

on August 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall on the gulf coast of Louisiana as a Category 4 level hurricane with wind speeds of 240 km/h (150mph). It faded into a post-tropical cyclone as it travelled over the northeastern states, pouring unprecedented downpour on New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania on September 1 and triggering tornadoes. New York City was badly impacted due to the flash floods and torrential rains.

Tune in as I deliver remarks from Queens, New York on our response to storm damage from Ida. https://t.co/Xe9IeIYOZe — President Biden (@POTUS) September 7, 2021

Joe Biden's Initiation on the destruction

Biden went on to say during the session that experts have warned about the consequences of global warming and that immediate action is required. He believes that there isn't any more time and quick measures have to be taken. Biden has authorised major disaster statements, allowing individuals in six New Jersey districts and five New York districts impacted by the disastrous flooding to receive government assistance.

According to US News, the natural catastrophes have provided Biden with an opportunity to persuade Congress to support his $1 trillion proposals to strengthen infrastructure across the country. This will include electrical grids, water and sewer systems, to better withstand harsh weather. The bill has passed the Senate and now goes to the House for consideration. The White House has requested an extra $24 billion in disaster relief from Congress on Tuesday to help cover the expenses of Hurricane Ida and other severe weather disasters.

Fatalities caused by Hurricane Ida

During the last week's unprecedented rains flooded waterways and sewage systems, killing at least 50 people in six eastern states. Some individuals were stuck in quickly flooding underground flats and automobiles, while others were carried away while attempting to flee. New Jersey accounted for over half of the fatalities which stand to 27. Authorities in New Jersey say four individuals are still missing. Thirteen individuals were killed in New York City, with 11 of them in the Queens area. As per Fox News, Mississippi and Alabama each recorded two storm-related fatalities, while Pennsylvania confirmed at least five, yet, Maryland and Connecticut each reported one death.

(Image Credit: AP)