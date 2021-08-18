Biden Takes Responsibility For Decision On Drawdown Of Military Presence In Afghan: US NSA

Amid criticism regarding the United States’ decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, the US administration on Tuesday said that President Joe Biden is taking responsibility for the decisions taken in regards to Afghanistan. As people began voicing concern over the decision, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that all decisions regarding the matter were taken by the President. The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saw the war-ravaged country get taken over by the Taliban.

US NSA backs President over withdrawal decision

"President Biden is taking responsibility for every decision the United States government took with respect to Afghanistan because as he said, the buck stops with him,” the US NSA said while addressing the media regarding the situation in Afghanistan. Sullivan further went on to add that the national security team also backs the decisions taken.

“I am also taking responsibility, and so are my colleagues, the secretary of state, the secretary of defence, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the directors of our intelligence agencies. We as a national security team collectively take responsibility for every decision, that is what responsibility is," Sullivan said. The security adviser’s announcement regarding the collective responsibility of the government decision came after the US President began receiving big criticism for pulling the country’s troops from the Afghan region, which in turn caused the fall of Kabul.

Further explaining the government’s decision to evacuate Americans stuck in the war-ridden country, Sullivan said that the US troops are on the ground to complete the mission. “When I was asked about whether we’re going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan I said “that’s what we intend to do” and that’s exactly what we'll do, and are accomplishing right now with HKIA re-opened and operational, thanks to the incredible work of our troops and diplomats,” the security adviser tweeted.

Biden stands "squarely behind" the decision to withdraw troops

US President Joe Biden, on August 16, made his first comments on the gruesome crisis that has shadowed Afghanistan following the US troop withdrawal. Only a day after the Islamist Fundamentalist group Taliban took over Kabul, Biden dismissed taking the blame for jeopardising the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and said that it was not his fault. Pinning the blame on Afghan leaders and military for the crisis, Biden said that the Afghan failed to protect their country, and it there was no chance the US military spends more years defending the region.

During the address to the nation, Biden said he stands with the decision to withdraw the US forces from Afghanistan. "I stand squarely behind my decision," Biden said from the White House. "After 20 years, I have learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw." Biden also informed that around 6,000 US troops were authorised to fly to Afghanistan for the purpose of assisting in the departure of US and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan.

