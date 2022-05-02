United States President Joe Biden took a dig at Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 30, stating that South African comedian Trevor Noah would not be imprisoned in US for mocking the president. In his introduction for Noah at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Biden remarked, "Ladies and gentlemen, I'm going to turn this over to Trevor now, strap myself into my seat."

"And, Trevor, the really good news is: Now you get to roast the President of the United States and, unlike in Moscow, you won't go to jail," Biden continued.

Putin is known for keeping critics in check

It is worth mentioning here that Putin is well-known for retaliation against his critics, One of Putin's most outspoken critics, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with Novichok, a nerve weapon that inhibits nerve signals to the body and impairs the body's capacity to perform numerous activities, in 2020.

The jailed opposition leader was on his way to Germany for medical treatment when this happened. In 2021, he was apprehended and arrested upon his return to Russia. He's been healing in prison since then, while continuing to speak out against Putin through his attorneys and allies. He was charged with fraud and embezzlement in March this year, and he was sentenced to 13 years in a maximum-security jail.

He's continued to protest from behind bars, including by going on a hunger strike to draw attention to his medical condition. He claimed throughout the hunger strike that his doctors had been denied entry to the prison and that he had been unable to receive medical care as a result.

Every year, the White House Correspondents' Association hosts a luncheon to celebrate journalists who cover the White House and the president. Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. However, in his remarks at the dinner this year, Biden emphasised the importance of the free press in the United States, as well as its role in defending democracy's pillars.

Image: AP