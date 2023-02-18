US President Joe Biden seemed in no mood to answer controversial questions asked by reporters on Thursday as he snapped at one of the journalists who yelled across the room to ask if he is "compromised" by his family's business relations in China. The question was asked after the president had almost walked off after making comments about the Chinese surveillance balloon that was spotted in the US airspace and shot down.

As the reporter questioned if Biden's "ability to deal with China" has been "compromised by your family’s business relationships in China," the president returned to the podium to respond with a frown on his face. He then told the reporter, "Give me a break, man," before breaking into a contemptuous laugh. Another journalist then asked Biden if he has anything to say in return for critics who have accused him of overreacting to the balloon fiasco.

CRYBABY: Biden says he won't answer ANY questions because the reporters aren't "polite" enough. pic.twitter.com/J8en3nVB5a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2023

Biden then said, "You can come to my office and ask a question where we have more polite people," before finally making his exit. As the president left the room, White House correspondents were heard arguing with one another. "That does not help our authority to get information out of the president," one reporter was heard saying.

Hunter Biden's controversial business dealings

The question about Biden's family's business dealings in China comes after the president's son Hunter Biden took great pride in admitting that he has a "very good relationship" with former president Obama's ambassador to China, Max Baucus. Baucus was appointed to the role in 2014 when Biden was serving as the vice president.

Back then, Hunter Biden's business associates had set up multiple meetings with the ambassador, according to emails from Hunter’s infamous laptop that were verified by Fox News. Hunter Biden has continued to garner flak from Republicans over his business dealings in China during his father's vice presidency. The younger Biden was a part of an investment company that aimed to raise funds in China. In 2019, former US President Donald Trump exhorted China to look into the Bidens, while also accusing Hunter of making a trip to the Asian nation with his father in 2013 for financial benefit.