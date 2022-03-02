Biden To Deliver His First State Of The Union Address; Likely To Speak On Russian Invasion

US President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address of his term on Tuesday night (local time) and is expected to touch on critical issues the US is facing on both the domestic and foreign fronts. Taking to Twitter, Biden gave a small preview of his State of the Union address. He shared a picture of his remarks and said that he will be discussing the progress his administration has made over the last year and his vision to build a better America.

Folks, I’m delivering my first State of the Union address tonight. I’ll be discussing the progress we’ve made together over the last year and my vision to build a better America. I hope you’ll join me and tune in at 9 PM ET to watch. pic.twitter.com/whhXS2kdp6 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2022

What to expect from Biden’s State of the Union speech

According to excerpts released by the White House ahead of time, Biden will look to paint his first year in office as a success and will likely describe a country that has pulled through the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic damage it caused. The US President may have to address the hurdles that have put a dent in his approval rating. He is even expected to use his speech to condemn the war that has isolated Moscow from much of the globe.

Biden will say Russian President Vladimir Putin miscalculated in invading Ukraine, according to excerpts released ahead of time. The US President will tell the nation that Putin must pay a price for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home," Biden will say, according to the excerpts. "Putin was wrong. We were ready."

Moreover, Biden will announce during his State of the Union address a series of initiatives intended to root out identity theft and fraud in relief programs implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House announced. During his speech, he will also urge Congress to enhance the penalties for criminals who commit “egregious" pandemic fraud and provide resources for the Justice Department task force to expand prosecutions. Biden will discuss his "comprehensive strategy to fight crime" during the State of the Union.

(Image: AP)



