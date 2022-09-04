Biden To Discuss Maritime Security With Pacific Islands Leaders As China Expands Influence

In the first US-Pacific Island Country summit that will be held at the White House on September 28-29, US President Joe Biden will discuss the issue of maritime security with the Pacific Island leaders, owing to the expanding military engagement of Beijing in the region. In a statement, the White House claimed that Beijing managed to build inroads in the region that has been long associated with Washington. The US-Pacific Island Country summit will advance the agenda of the “free and open Indo-Pacific,” the White House stressed. Other issues that Biden will bring to the table are climate change, as well the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating in the 51st Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in June, Biden categorically laid emphasis on the climate change crisis in the region. “The Pacific Island nations know better than anyone that averting the worst effects of climate change is going to save lives. The United States is committed to dramatically reducing our emissions by 2030 and building resilience in vulnerable communities globally," he said.

“The summit will demonstrate the United States' deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries and the Pacific region that is underpinned by shared history, values and people-to-people ties,” the White House said in the statement.

Australian Army soldiers talk with local citizens during a community engagement patrol through Honiara, Solomon Islands. Credit: AP

Biden's Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed that the meetings on September 28-29 will demonstrate the deep historical bond that Washington shares with the Pacific Island region. The countries invited by Biden to attend the summit are Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Nauru, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tuvalu, Tonga, and Fiji, according to the White House.

Biden administration's looming geopolitical concerns in South Pacific

US Indo-Pacific co-ordinator, Kurt Campbell, at a conference reiterated that the Biden administration has had looming geopolitical concerns in the region, particularly over China's expanding influence in the region. He underlined the security pact Beijing signed with the Solomon Islands in March to establish its military foothold, just hours after the United States announced sending officials to the South Pacific.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Credit: AP

Speaking about the agreement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “The foreign ministers of China and the Solomon Islands officially signed the framework agreement on security cooperation recently." Beijing's minister did not delve into further details about the pact. Security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands is “normal exchange and cooperation between two sovereign and independent countries,” he stressed.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman revealed that Biden had drafted the plans for the summit while he was visiting Tonga last month. The South Pacific has recently turned into a major geopolitical flashpoint between the US and China, with Washington's ally Australia fearing that Beijing will establish its military grip in the region after it signed the security pact with Solomon Islands. The latter banned the US Coast Guard from refuelling United States vessels.