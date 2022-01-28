Biden To Discuss Russian Aggression Against Ukraine With Germany's Scholz On Feb 7 At WH

United States President Joe Biden will be hosting German chancellor Olaf Scholz at White House on 7 February (Monday), said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. In a statement on Thursday, Psaki said that Biden “looks forward” to welcoming Scholz as the German Chancellor’s visit provides the US with the opportunity to “affirm the deep and enduring ties between the United States and Germany.” She informed that the leaders would exchange views to deter “further Russian aggression against Ukraine” and COVID-19.

White House press secretary said, “The leaders will discuss their shared commitment to both ongoing diplomacy and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

“They will also discuss the importance of continued close cooperation on a range of common challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the threat of climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and international security based on our shared democratic values,” Psaki added.

This would also be the German Chancellor’s inaugural visit to the United States. Biden had talked to Scholz on phone in December to congratulate Germany’s new chancellor after 16 years of Angela Merkel holding the office. It is to note that Scholz’s inaugural visit to the US comes after the tour of several European capitals including Brussels and Paris.

Scholz’s visit to the US comes at a time of heightened tensions in eastern Europe. While the West and NATO have acclaimed that Russia ramping up its military near the Ukrainian border raises fears of invasion into former Soviet Union members, Moscow has reiterated its own security proposals. Germany also plays a crucial role in tensions between Russia and the West as the European nation is the endpoint for Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Recently, the US has also said that it would not let the pipeline project proceed if Russia launches military action against Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 'won't move forward' if Russia invades Ukraine

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Germany and Russia will not move ahead if Moscow launches an invasion into Ukraine, said the US on Wednesday. United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price told National Public Radio that Washington will “work with Germany” to ensure that the project should not proceed if Russia attacks its neighbouring country as tensions continue to escalate. Price said that US President Joe Biden's administration is communicating with the European nation to ensure that it withstands the loss of the Nord Stream 2 project.

“I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward,” Price told National Public Radio. “I’m not going to get into the specifics. We will work with Germany to ensure it does not move forward.”

(Image: AP)