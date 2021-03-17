Biden To Hold First Formal Press Conference As US President On March 25: White House

US President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference on March 25, about two months after assuming office, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Tuesday. The announcement comes amid the criticism from the American media, who have been bashing Biden over the delay in his first presser as president. The Democratic leader has been taking questions from reporters regularly since he assumed office, but is yet to hold a formal press conference as president of the United States.

Biden's 3rd TV interview to air today

According to reports, former President Donald Trump had already conducted four press conferences in the first two months of his presidency. The 44th US President Barack Obama had held two press conferences 60 days into office. Both leaders held their first media interaction within the first 30 days as presidents. Biden has given two TV interviews since January 20, including a ‘Town Hall’ where ordinary people ask questions. Biden’s third interview as president is scheduled to air on ABC News. Jen Psaki said the interview will air on ABC on March 17.

On Tuesday, when Jen Psaki was asked for an update on president Biden's press conference, the White House press secretary said, "Soon. Maybe I’ll have an update for you by the end of the day. We’ll see. By the end of the month. By the end of the month. I will see if we have landed a full date yet". In a follow-up question by another reporter who asked if the press conference will happen this week, Psaki said, "This week? No, I don’t think it will be before the end of this week. We have a full schedule for the end of the week, but we’re working on finalizing a date." READ | US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

Media reports suggest that President Biden could face questions about his handling of the COVID-19 disease outbreak and vaccine distribution, his foreign policy, mainly concerning China, North Korea, Afghanistan, and domestic concerns, including immigration, police reforms, climate change, cyber security, etc.

As far as Biden's work is concerned, he was on a visit to Pennsylvania on Tuesday, where he met with one of the benefactors of the recently-passed CARES Act, which is expected to bring immediate relief to affected American public by providing them with an additional $1,400 in stimulus cheques.

(Image Credit: AP)