Biden to host Zelenskyy next week, US to send additional military package: NSA Sullivan

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that US President Joe Biden is set to host Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday, September 21. The statement by the White House spokesperson comes on Saturday, September 16. The two leaders would be meeting after Biden's visit to India for G20 Summit.

In the G20 Summit, all the G20 members accepted the New Delhi Declaration. It was an agreement which was unacceptable in the last G20 Summit due to the language regarding the war in Ukraine. Biden-Zelenskyy meeting would be the third meeting since the Russia-Ukraine war began.

"President Biden will host President Zelensky of Ukraine here at the White House on Thursday. And this will be their third meeting," said Sullivan, at the press briefing.

US Pres to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy in the coming week: Sullivan

Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit comes as Congress has been debating President Joe Biden’s request to provide as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion. During the press briefing, the US National Security Advisor also highlighted the US's support for Ukraine and said that Biden has been looking forward to hearing Zelenskyy's perspective on this. Zelenskyy's perspective would reaffirm the world and the United States.

"President Biden looks forward to hearing President Zelensky's perspective on all of this and to reaffirm for the world and for the United States, his commitment to continuing to lead the world in supporting Ukraine as it defends its independence, its sovereignty, and its territorial integrity," said Sullivan, during the press briefing.

Further, the US spokespersons have also affirmed that the US would keep on preparing new military packages for Ukraine. He also hinted that there would be a new announcement of additional resources and capabilities, additional weapons to go to Ukraine. "We are always preparing a new military package for Ukraine. We do these drawdown packages essentially every couple of weeks, " said Sullivan, reaffirming the US's support to Ukraine.

On the current North Korean supreme leader's visit to Russia, White Hous has called it a 'Desperate attempt of Russia." "It certainly comes at a critical time as Russia desperately seeks help from countries like North Korea for its brutal war in Ukraine as Ukrainian forces continue to make progress in the counteroffensive, " said Sullivan.