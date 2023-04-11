Biden To Meet Sunak, Address Irish Parliament During Belfast Visit

US President Joe Biden would begin his four-day visit to Northern Ireland and the neighbouring Republic of Ireland with a halt in Belfast. The US administration's trip to Northern Ireland has been timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Belfast Agreement, which ended many years of armed conflict in Northern Ireland, reported the office of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. During his visit, Biden would be visiting the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday. As per the White House statement, during this visit, the US president would talk about co-operation between the two nations on a "wide range of global challenges and participate in a number of events during the visit". Biden has been expected to return to the US on April 14.

Biden to start his Belfast trip

US President Joe Biden has been “very excited” about visiting Ireland and Northern Ireland for “quite some time”, said the White House spokesperson. Meanwhile, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby has shared Biden's itinerary for the four-day trip which starts on Tuesday. The visit starts with greetings by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when Biden arrives in Belfast, followed by a meeting between the two, scheduled for Wednesday (April 12). Biden would also visit Ulster University to speak about the “tremendous progress” since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

“It will underscore the readiness of the United States to preserve those gains and support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities,” said Kirby, in the White House press release. Further, he added, "Today, I think you all know, is actually the 25th anniversary since the Belfast Good Friday Agreement was signed, ending decades of violence and bringing peace and stability to Northern Ireland."

He also shared that the US president "deeply cares" about Northern Ireland and has supported a long history of peace and prosperity there. After the speech at the university, he would travel to County Louth, where his great-grandfather James Finegan was born. “The Finegan family lived there before they crossed the sea to begin a new life in America," said Kirby. Before spending the night in Louth, he would visit Carlingford Castle on Wednesday. During the four-day visit, the US president would meet Irish President Michael Higgins on April 13 and would participate in a tree-planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell at the President’s official residence, Aras an Uachtarain. Biden would also be addressing a joint session of the Irish Parliament about US-Irish cooperation to advance democracy, peace, security and prosperity. Kirby has also highlighted the connection between the US and Ireland. "The shared deep history between the United States and Ireland, today one in 10 Americans claim Irish ancestry and Irish Americans are proudly represented in every facet of American life," read the press statement released by the White House.

