Biden To Push For 'collective Efforts To Support Ukraine' During His Poland Visit

US President Joe Biden, who is expected to make a visit to Poland this month, will pledge support for Ukraine as well as push for collective efforts to support the Ukrainian military and bolster NATO’s deterrence. The visit comes on the occasion of one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a statement published on Friday, the White House said that Biden will travel to Warsaw around February 20 – 22 and meet with his Polish counterpart, President Andrzej Duda. Two leaders will also discuss strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

"He [Biden] will also meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of our eastern flank NATO Allies, to reaffirm the United States’ unwavering support for the security of the Alliance," the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, noted.

Biden to deliver remark on how US rallied world support in favour of Ukraine

Biden will also deliver remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and will outline how the US rallied world support in favour of Ukraine's victory to defend their freedom and democracy. The US will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes, said the White House. Meanwhile, John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, at a presser noted that US President Joe "wants to talk about the importance of the international community’s resolve and unity in supporting Ukraine for now going on a year."

“Wouldn’t it be great if the president didn’t have to make a trip around a one-year anniversary of a war that never should have started?” Kirby added. “Sadly, that’s where we are," he furthermore noted. Poland is United States' key NATO ally currently and thousands of American troops are stationed in the country bordering Ukraine. The US has also been training the Ukrainian troops there.

“We know the next weeks and months are going to be difficult and critical, especially for their own forces, and the United States is going to continue to stand by them,” stressed John Kirby. US Vice President, Kamala Harris, is also expected to be in Europe this month to attend the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) scheduled for Feb 17. The last Biden visited Poland was in March shortly after Russia launched its invasion. He met with the US and Polish troops as well as the refugees fleeing Ukraine after the invasion.