Biden To Release Additional 15 Million Barrels Of Oil From Reserves Amid Rising Gas Prices

The President of the United States, Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday the sale of an extra 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in December, senior Biden administration officials said on Tuesday, as his administration has been attempting to counter market pressures brought on by OPEC+'s decision to reduce oil production targets just three weeks before the midterm elections.

According to a statement from the White House, today, the Department of Energy (DOE) will publish a Notice of Sale for 15 million SPR barrels that will be delivered in December. The US President announced an unprecedented 180-million-barrel drawdown in the spring, and this sale will complete it. This drawdown has assisted in stabilising the crude oil markets and lower gas prices. Additionally, the President has been urging DOE to be prepared to proceed with additional major SPR sales this winter, if necessary in the event that Russian or other activities disrupt the world market.

According to the officials, the government would also consider a potential new authorisation to send additional barrels later on, depending on the state of the market.

Biden Admin to acquire crude oil for SPR for $67-$72 per barrel

In addition to this, Joe Biden is announcing that the Administration intends to acquire crude oil for the SPR at or below about $67-$72 per barrel, "adding to global demand when prices are around that range", as per the White House's statement. The DOE is completing a regulation that will enable it to negotiate fixed-price contracts through a competitive bid procedure for goods delivered at a later date as part of its commitment to guaranteeing replenishment of the SPR.

This repurchase strategy will further safeguard taxpayers and aid in establishing clarity regarding the demand for crude oil in the future. This would push businesses to make immediate production investments, enhancing US energy security and lowering energy costs that have risen due to Putin's conflict in Ukraine, the statement added.

In the meantime, this came after OPEC+'s (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) decision to cut the daily production of oil by two million barrels on October 5. This is regarded as the largest oil cut since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. As per media reports, on October 5, OPEC+ members met in Vienna. The majority of experts believe that this measure will lead to increased prices, despite their assertion that the output reductions were essential to stabilise the markets.

Furthermore, the United States has been mulling over its "number of response options" against Saudi Arabia since earlier this month, when OPEC+ drastically reduced the oil output cap.

