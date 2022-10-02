Biden To Visit Sites Affected By Hurricane Ian As Death Toll In Florida Rises To Over 60

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Florida and Puerto Rico next week to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and to hold meetings with officials and residents after the storm battered both regions.

The White House revealed Biden’s travel plans on Saturday through a press release. The president will visit Puerto Rico on Monday followed by Florida on Wednesday and the First Lady Jill Biden will accompany him. Earlier on Friday, Biden spoke about the recovery efforts underway.

“It’s not just a crisis for Florida. This is an American crisis. We’re all in this together,” Biden stated in his remarks as he reaffirmed his government’s support for the victims of the storm.

Hurricane Ian’s wrath leaves over 60 dead in Florida

According to CNN, at least 67 people have died in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, as the monster storm swallowed homes in its fierce waters, struck down powerlines and obliterated roadways. Four people were also reportedly killed in storm-related incidents in North Carolina, officials stated.

The storm had made landfall at Florida's west coast on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

According to officials, above 1.1 million homes and businesses were rendered without power on Saturday. The authorities, with the support of federal and local responders, performed up to 700 rescue operations, Florida officials stated on Friday, reported Politico.

“We’re just beginning to see the scale of that destruction,” stated Biden as he reckoned that the storm was “likely to rank among the worst of the nation’s — the worst in the nation’s history.”

Biden's government faces criticism

The Biden administration has faced strong criticism from on-ground non-profit leaders and the affected community, claiming that the federal government did not cover all of Puerto Rico in the president’s disaster declaration in its initial phase, reported Politico. People were frustrated due to the slow outlay of federal aid to communities facing catastrophic flooding.

Hurricane Ian Update:



President Biden is in regular contact with state and local officials including the Governors of Florida and South Carolina to make sure needs are being met. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 1, 2022

Meanwhile, with rescue efforts ongoing and the floodwater receding from the areas affected, local officials cautioned that the extent of the death and destruction left by Hurricane Ian may only just be coming into view as the affected areas lay littered with wrecked homes.

On the other hand, President Biden reaffirmed his position following the catastrophe stating, “We’re going to stay with it, stay at it, for as long as it takes.”