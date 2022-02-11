In the latest remarks indicating a potential escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions, US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the nation immediately warning that “things could go crazy quickly” in the region. In an upcoming interview that was taped on Thursday with NBC News’ Lester Holt, Biden said, “American citizens should leave now”. While Russia has amassed thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, US President stressed that “it’s not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization.”

“We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly,” added Biden.

The US President clearly stated that “there’s not” a scenario that would prompt the Biden administration to send troops to rescue Americans fleeing the country. While he has received significant backlash in the previous months from the chaotic evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover, Biden told Holt that the US will not be sending troops to Ukraine for a rescue mission. He said, “That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another…We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been”.

Biden’s denial came in line with the US State Department issuing a warning on Thursday that stated that Washington “will not be able to evacuate US citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine”. It further warned that regular consulate service “would be severely impacted” such as aiding citizens trying to flee the nation.

Biden on warning Putin over Americans’ safety

NBC stated that according to US military and intelligence assessment, the Russian military could launch a full-scale invasion on Ukraine within 48 hours. But, Biden argued that if Russian President Vladimir Putin is “foolish enough to go in, he’s smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens."

When Holt asked the US President if he told the same to Putin, Biden responded, “Yes”. When Holt asked, “You’ve told him that, that Americans will be a line that they can’t cross?”, Biden said, “I didn’t have to tell him that. I’ve spoken about that. He knows that”.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Ukraine received 80 tons of weaponry from the United States as the second aircraft from Washington landed in Kyiv on Wednesday which was also the 10th such shipment to the former Soviet Union member. Additionally, in view of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the UK Foreign Secretary has even warned of tough new measures on major Russian companies or the influential people connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is also pertinent to note that Biden's call for Americans to leave Ukraine "now" came just days after the Russian President poured cold water on de-escalation in the crisis near the Ukrainian border as his French counterpart Emmanuel’s Macron’s met with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky. After the Macron-Putin talks, the Kremlin had indicated that Macron laid out “points of convergence” during the five-hour meeting with the Russian President on Monday and the next day, the French President met with the Ukrainian counterpart on his visit to Kyiv for diplomatic talks on the tensions near its border with Russia.

(Image: AP)

