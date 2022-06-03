US President Joe Biden pleaded with the lawmakers of his country on Thursday to take action on gun violence plaguing the country. Speaking after a flurry of mass shootings appeared to plague the United States, Biden called for a ban on assault weapons such as the ones used in recent massacres in Texas and New York state. The US President's latest appeal for restrictions on firearms came in the form of a 17-minute-long address with 56 lighted candles arrayed along a long corridor behind him to represent the states and territories suffering from gun violence.

“For God’s sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept? How many more innocent American lives must be taken before we say “enough”? Enough,” Biden said.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. And if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red-flag laws. Repeal the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from liability,” the US President said before mentioning how the government needs to address the mental health crisis which is “deepening” the trauma of gun violence.

Biden’s plea of raising the age to purchase guns and make background checks more stringent, came in the backdrop of several Republicans resisting tougher gun laws. The US President condemned the refusal of most of the Republican senators to support tougher gun laws as “unconscionable. Biden had also said, “We can't fail the American people again”.

As Republicans appeared reluctant to support tough gun laws, a cross-party group of US senators held talks Thursday on a package of firearms controls. Nine senators, as per reports, have been meeting this week to discuss the response to the mass shootings that have left the entire nation in shock and grief.

Happening Now: President Biden addresses the nation on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence. https://t.co/Q7bRyBYwQ5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 2, 2022

‘This is not about taking away anyone’s guns’: Biden

Further touting tougher restrictions on firearms purchase, Biden reiterated, “This is not about taking away anyone’s guns”. He said, “This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. It’s about protecting children. It’s about protecting families. It’s about protecting whole communities. It’s about protecting our freedoms to go to school, to a grocery store, and to a church without being shot and killed.”

The US President also promoted a 1994 ban on assault-style weapons that he was instrumental in passing. However, the ban lapsed after 10 years and debate has raged in the country since it was effective in reducing gun violence.

Biden’s remarks follow in the wake of mass shootings including in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dozens were left dead in the tragedies and the devastated friends and family of the victims have increased pressure on the Biden administration to ramp up its measures and rectify the situation of gun violence in the country.

Image: AP