United States President Joe Biden extended his condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. "Jill and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire Memphis community. Tyre’s family deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his death," Biden said in a statement. Video of the January 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening (local time), authorities said.

Jill and I extend our hearts to the family of Tyre Nichols – they deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation.



Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our justice system lives up to the promise of fairness and dignity for all. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2023

Five Memphis police officers have been fired since the incident and were charged with murder and other crimes on Thursday. The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Biden called for a peaceful protest and appealed to citizens to lead the Department of Justice to conduct its investigation, something the Nichols family had called for earlier at a peaceful candlelight vigil and prayer service at a Memphis skate park late Thursday night. "As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice," Biden said.

"Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all," Biden added. Highlighting police brutality against minorities, Biden said that it could not be ignored that fatal encounters with law enforcement had disparately impacted Black and Brown people. "To deliver real change, we must have accountability when law enforcement officers violate their oaths, and we need to build lasting trust between law enforcement, the vast majority of whom wear the badge honorably, and the communities they are sworn to serve and protect," he further said.

Biden had signed an executive order of May 25, 2022, which required new standards that limit the use of force and require de-escalation for all federal agencies. Recalling that, he said, That is why I called on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk. When they didn’t, I signed an executive order that included stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level."

Police cam footage is to be released on Friday evening

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.” Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening, Mulroy said. Nichols’ family and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault, reported AP.

Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, told AP by phone that he and his wife, RowVaughn Wells, who is Nichols’ mother, discussed the second-degree murder charges and are “fine with it.” They had sought first-degree murder charges. “There are other charges, so I’m all right with that,” he said.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said he saw the video and found it “absolutely appalling.” “Let me be clear: What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing. This was wrong. This was criminal,” Rausch said during the news conference. Court records showed that all five former officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were taken into custody.

(with AP inputs)