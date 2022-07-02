Biden Vows To Protect Women Crossing State Borders For Abortion Following US SC's Verdict

US President Joe Biden has said that all women travelling for abortions will be protected by the federal government. Virtually convening a panel of Democratic State Governors at the White House in the aftermath of Roe v.Wade, POTUS said that some states would try to arrest women crossing state borders to get abortion facilities. "I don't think people believe that's going to happen. But it's going to happen," he emphasised, adding that in this case, the women would be rendered protection by America’s federal law.

Biden has been under a lot of pressure to respond to the Supreme Court Verdict. On June 24, SCOTUS overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade verdict, scrapping federal rights to abortion. Now, it is left to the discretion of 50 states to decide on the legality of abortion. Notably, three judges on the UNSC panel were pro-life conservatives, appointed by former President Donald Trump during his presidency.

The country is witnessing a massive surge in the demand for birth control pills after the SC's decision. As per the US leader, the decision was a “tragic reversal” and the White House was looking for ways to help women. On Friday, the governors of New York Kathy Hochul and New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grishamurged Biden to consider using federal lands in states where abortion is banned or severely restricted to provide reproductive care.

US SC overturns Roe V. Wade verdict

The US Supreme Court, on Friday, officially overturned the landmark Roe V Wade ruling of 1973 and took away women’s right to abortion. With the unprecedented reversal of a decades-old ruling, more than half of US states are now allowed to ban abortion, leaving an immediate and enduring impact on millions of American nationals. In a rare move, America’s apex court decided that there was no constitutional right to abortion in a case called Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Subsequently, in a 6-3 vote in the conservative-majority court, Roe V Wade was overturned after 50 years. As a result, states, especially the ones with a Republican majority, will be permitted to ban or introduce severe restrictions on abortion.

(Image: AP)