Biden Warns Military Intervention If China Invades Taiwan, Asserts 'will Dislocate Region'

US President Joe Biden on Monday, May 23 proclaimed that Washington will “intervene militarily ” if China invaded Taiwan, further adding that the need to protect the self-ruled island is “even stronger” after Russia invaded Ukraine. Biden was asked by a reporter in Tokyo, "Very quickly, you didn't want to get involved in the Ukraine conflict militarily for obvious reasons. Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that?" To this, the President of the United States replied, "Yes."

In a hardened rhetoric, Joe Biden said, “That’s the commitment we made." He further reminded that it “wouldn’t be appropriate” if Beijing resort to using force against the self administered island. US President threatened retaliation in one of the most dire warnings made to China yet, stating that such a move as invading Taiwan “will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine.” He further underscored Washington's commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide the island with the military means and troops to defend its sovereignty unlike Ukraine.

“We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it, but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate,” US President Biden reiterated.

US 'only acknowledges, without endorsing' that Taiwan is a part of China

US' recognition of "One China policy" refers to affirmation that People's Republic of China is the sole legal government of China, and that Washington "only acknowledges, without endorsing," that Taiwan is part of China. Biden echoed the military attack threats against Beijing's belligerence on Taiwan that he made in October last year. At the time, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had responded by saying, "No one should underestimate the strong resolve, determination and capability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. China has no room for compromise."

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, Joe Biden also said that the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade deal drafted by his administration to counter China's economic influence in the region, would boost cooperation between the US and its allies. Washington will closely associate with the Asian economies and will address the issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, worker protections and anti-corruption efforts among many other trade challenges. Biden also labelled US-Japanese alliance as a “cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific." He hailed the “strong leadership” in Tokyo that sttod up against Russia and imposed sanctions.