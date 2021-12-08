Biden Warns Putin Of Military Support To Ukraine Amid Invasion Threat From Russia

In a 'secure' videoconference held on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation along the eastern border of Ukraine. Reiterating support for Kyiv's sovereignty and territorial integrity, USPresident Biden also called for de-escalation of tension and "return to diplomacy." The highly-anticipated meeting lasted for over two hours on talks revolving around Russia's escalating offensive along Donbas, where, as per US intelligence officials, Moscow has deployed over 70,000 troops and is speculated to invade in the coming year.

The readout released by the White House after the meeting also mentioned that Biden voiced "deep concerns" of the US and European Allies about Russia's deployment of forces along Ukraine's eastern border. Both the presidents also tasked their teams to follow up, and the U.S. will do so in close coordination with allies and partners. Speaking through a specially created, highly-secure link from their respective wings in their residences, the heads of states also discussed the U.S.-Russia dialogue on Strategic Stability, a separate dialogue on ransomware, as well as joint work on regional issues such as Iran.

US preparing for "robust responses" if required

Following the wrap-up of the leader-to-leader meeting on Tuesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan informed in a press briefing in Washington that the US was preparing for 'specific robust responses' in weeks ahead just as a step ahead.' Highlighting that the talks were "direct and straightforward," NSA Sullivan mentioned that although the heads talked on several issues, however, the main topic remained Ukraine. On the other hand, referring to the Western responses to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, he said that "Things we did not do in 2014 we are prepared to do now."

However, both Biden and Sullivan did not elaborate on the possible economic and social sanctions that the US and its allies might impose on Russia, with the NSA saying that Washington would prefer communicating them to the Russians, as reported by BBC. But he indicated that the stall in the progress of Nord Stream 2, the new Russian pipeline to Germany, can be a "leverage" for the US and its allies. "If Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine," the NSA was quoted as saying by BBC. Sullivan also informed that "There was a lot of give-and-take yet there was no finger-wagging (during the meeting), but the president was crystal clear where the United States stands on all of these issues."

'Reliable guarantees'

On the other hand, President Putin stressed that Russia should not be held responsible for the tensions as the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was also "making dangerous attempts" to enter the ex-Soviet nation. Clarifying that Kremlin is "only interested" in reliable guarantees that NATO will not expand eastward, Putin also called upon Biden to ensure that there is no deployment of strike weapons in states adjacent to Russia, Kremlin said in a statement released after the meeting. It is pertinent to mention that Moscow has reiterated its stance on military the conflict denying the intention to invade Ukraine and accusing the US of being "alarmist."

(Image: AP)