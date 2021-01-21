Biden Warns US Entering 'toughest Period' As COVID Deaths Cross World War II Fatalities

As the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States surpassed the country’s troop fatalities in World War II, the new President Joe Biden warned that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus cases across the globe have crossed 96 million and the US remains the worst-hit country, with around a fifth of the two million global deaths. The spread of the deadly virus has been fuelled by the emergence of new variants including the one that was first detected in Britain and has now spread to more than 60 countries. John Hopkins University on Wednesday showed that nearly 405,400 people have died from the disease in the US, which is more than the 405,399 total American combat and non-combat deaths in WWII.

With the rapid spread of the virus, during his inaugural speech, Biden said, “We need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter. We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus”.

Biden also proposed a gigantic a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to ramp up COVID-19 vaccines and boost the financial help for those impacted by pandemic. It is worth noting that Biden, even before the inauguration, had said that his administration aims to inoculate 100 million Americans in 100 days in a bid to revive a vaccine rollout that had foundered in the last weeks of the Trump presidency. Biden has also made the fight against the pandemic his administration’s top priority.

Biden’s 100-day masking challenge

Biden’s first executive order was launching his 100-day masking challenge that urged all US citizens to wear facemasks for 100 days. Even though it was previously announced, Joe Biden officially appointed a COVID-19 response coordinator in a bid to have a unified approach to the health crisis in the country. Further, he also re-established the national security team that was responsible for the global health, security and bio-defence of the United States.

According to CNN, Jeff Zients, who is Biden administration’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said that the executive action will direct the agencies to take action to require compliance with CDC guidance on mask-wearing and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by federal employees and contractors. He added that the incoming President will call on governors, public health officials, mayors, business leaders and others to implement masking, physical distancing and other public measures to control the deadly virus.

