Biden Was Warned Afghan Exit Could Jeopardise Pak's Nuclear Arsenal: US Army Gen Milley

As US President Joe Biden was mulling a military pullout from Afghanistan, top generals had warned that such a withdrawal could increase risks to Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal and subsequently jeopardise regional security, Chairman of the US Joint Chief General Mark Milley said on Tuesday.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee along with America’s Defence Chief Llyod Austin and head of US Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie, General Milley emphasised that they had previously told President Biden that an “accelerated withdrawal” could increase risks of the nuclear weapons falling in the hands of insurgents and overall jeopardise stability in Central Asia. On August 30, the White House completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan marking one of its largest airlift operations in history.

'Need to examine role of Pakistan’s sanctuary to Taliban': General Mark Milley

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff asserted that the US needs to “fully examine the role of Pakistan’s sanctuary” to Taliban highlighting a need to probe how the insurgents withstood American military pressure for 20 years. Furthermore, he said that now with the US out of the conflict-hit country, Pakistan-Taliban ties would become more “complicated.”

“I believe Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban is going to become significantly more complicated as a result of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” General McKenzie told the lawmakers.

Pakistan admits harbouring terrorists

Earlier this month, Central Secretary Information of Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad accepted Pakistan's role in harbouring Taliban's terrorists. US Secretary of state Antony Blinken, on September 13, said that Pakistan has “harboured" members of the Taliban, including terrorists from the Haqqani Network. While speaking during his first testimony before the US Congress since the insurgents took control of Kabul, Blinken said that Pakistan needs to "line up" with a broad majority of the international community regarding the war-torn country.

When Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami confronted Ahmad Jawad on the testimony of Anthony Blinken, the PTI's Central Secretary Information at first tried to refuse by counter-questioning whether "Americans were sleeping for the last 20 years?" However, Jawad's tongue slipped when he said, "Didn't Americans know that Pakistan was harbouring Taliban? After 20 years they have all woken up."

(Image: AP)