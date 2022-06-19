US President Joe Biden, on Saturday, called the announcement of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to recommend the first COVID 19 vaccines for kids under the age of five, a “monumental step forward in the nation’s fight against the virus”. On Friday, America’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised two vaccines for young children and toddlers. The vaccines are Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccines for children between six months and four years and Moderna’s vaccines for those aged between six months and 17 years.

The decision was welcomed by Biden who said that it was a day of relief and celebration for all the parents in the country. He further said that his administration has been preparing for it for months and securing doses of critical vaccines. “ We are ready to build on the progress of our historic vaccination program that has resulted in over 220 million Americans fully vaccinated, more than 100 million Americans boosted, and over 2 million American lives saved.

Good news, folks: Vaccines for kids under 5 have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.



For the first time, virtually every American can access the protections from these lifesaving vaccines – from our youngest to our most senior Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 18, 2022

'Parents will now be able start booking appointments'

It is pertinent to note that the US was the first country to make vaccines for teenagers available. On Friday, Biden said that parents will now be able to start scheduling appointments at places like paediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, and pharmacies. “Appointments will ramp up as more doses are shipped out, and in the coming weeks, every parent who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. As the vaccination program ramps up, Vaccines.gov will be live next week with vaccine availability and appointments increasing throughout the week," POTUS said.

He also lauded the drug manufacturers underscoring that the recommended vaccines are "safe, highly effective" and will give parents the peace of mind of knowing their child is protected from the worst outcomes of COVID-19. "If you are a parent who wants to protect your child, I urge you to speak with your child’s paediatrician and make a plan to get your child vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available to you," Biden said. According to Associated Press, roughly 18 million children will be eligible for the vaccine.

