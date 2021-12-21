Biden Welcomes New Pup 'Commander' To Family, One More Member To Arrive In Jan

US President Joe Biden on Monday announced the arrival of a new member to the White House, his new German Shepherd puppy named ‘Commander’. "Welcome to the White House, Commander," Biden wrote on Twitter sharing the first images of his family's new dog running on a lawn with a tennis ball in its mouth. Commander will be the third pooch to live in the White House after his two previously owned German Shepherd pet dogs Champ and Major. His dog Major was sent back to Delaware in March after he bit and caused a minor injury to a US Secret Service employee.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden, told USA Today that Major had issues with adjusting to his new surroundings in the White House. The dog was also sent for an "off-site, private training" and then returned to the White House in April, but was moved to another house. "After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviourists, and veterinarians, the first family has decided to follow the experts' collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends," said Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden’s spokesman, as per New York Times.

In an unfortunate incident, Biden’s German Shepherd, Champ, died in June this year at age of 13. "He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ's strength waned in his last months when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub," the White House said in a statement.

In the video posted on Biden’s account, he can be seen bringing the furry German Shepherd puppy inside the White House with his wife, first lady Jill Biden. "Hey pal, how are you," Biden said in the video wherein the dog can be seen playing fetch and running around the White House lush green lawn.” Welcome Home, Commander!” read the caption of the video.

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Bidens to welcome a cat too in January

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden at the time had said that the family would eventually welcome a cat after the tragedy. But since the cat wasn’t seen for a long time, Biden told NYTimes that the cat's arrival was delayed after Major's incidents with government staff. "I don’t even know whether I can get the cat at this point,” Biden said. But the White House has now confirmed to CBS News that the Bidens will welcome a cat also in January.