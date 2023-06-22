Biden Welcomes PM Modi 'back' To White House As Bharat Mata Ki Jai And USA Chants Converge

It was a scene to behold as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a full ceremonial State welcome at the White House on Thursday complete with a gun salute as thousands of well-wishers on the South Lawn celebrated a new chapter in India-US relations.

United States President Joe Biden delivered the first remarks, highlighting the fact that he is the first US President to host PM Modi at the White House on a State visit. Biden described the relationship between the US and India as one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.

“Welcome back to the White House, PM Modi,” exclaimed Biden to tumultuous applause.

Biden provided a comprehensive explanation of the bilateral relationship, emphasising its significance not only for India and the United States but also for the global community. "The challenges and opportunities require India and the US to work together and lead the world," said Biden.

Notably, PM Modi's visit is touted to focus on crucial deals between the two nations, mainly to secure the Indo-Pacific and elevate the technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space. "India and the US are working together on poverty, heathcare and the climate crisis," proclaimed Biden.

Biden commended the valuable contributions of the Indian diaspora and highlighted the considerable presence of Indian-Americans in his administration, including US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Two great nations, two great friends and two great powers."

Speaking about the QUAD (India, Australia, Japan & the USA) initiative, Biden said, "Decades from now people will look back and say that the QUAD has transformed the world."

The scores of Indian-Americans, who had gathered, chanted “USA USA” 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi Modi'.

Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden received PM Modi before the trio headed to meet the welcome delegation comprising US Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on the American side and External Affairs Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on the visiting side.

Later in the day, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to hold a State Dinner on the South Lawn of the White House. This special event is anticipated to be attended by approximately 400 guests.