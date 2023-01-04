Biden To Welcome Japan's PM Fumio Kishida To White House On January 13

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to visit the United States on January 13 for talks with President Joe Biden in Washington, as per a press release by the White House. This will be Kishida's first visit to the US capital since taking office in October 2021. The two leaders will discuss a range of issues, including North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile threats and maintaining peace over Taiwan.

Japan recently released a new National Security Strategy. The Japanese government's decision in December 2022 to significantly increase defense spending and acquire long-range strike capabilities is a part of the new National Security Strategy. The goal is to increase deterrence in the face of China's growing assertiveness and North Korea's continued test-firing of missiles. During the visit, President Biden is expected to reiterate his full support for Japan's recently released National Security Strategy, which marks a major shift in security policy for the key US ally under its postwar pacifist Constitution.

The US-Japan alliance

The US-Japan alliance has made significant progress in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific and expanding cooperation on issues including critical technologies over the past year. The leaders will celebrate the unprecedented strength of the alliance and set the course for their partnership in the year ahead. Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine and "maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" will also be on the agenda, as per a report from Kyodo news.

Taiwan will also be discussed as there are concerns that Taiwan could become a potential military flashpoint in the Indo-Pacific, with China viewing the self-ruled democratic island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan and China have been governed separately since their split in 1949 due to a civil war. In addition to these issues, President Biden will also express his support for Japan's presidency of the Group of Seven this year and its just-started term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the leaders "will celebrate the unprecedented strength of the US-Japan alliance and will set the course for their partnership in the year ahead". The talks between President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida are seen as a sign of the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Japan. The two countries have a long history of cooperation on a range of issues and their alliance is viewed as a cornerstone of stability in the Indo-Pacific region. As tensions continue to rise in the region, the US-Japan alliance will be more important than ever in promoting peace and security.