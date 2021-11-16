Biden-Xi Meet: US Insists On Playing By Same Rules, China Bats For Improving Communication

Amid the soaring tensions between Beijing and Washington, the much-awaited "candid" virtual meeting between President of United States Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began on Monday (local time), where the former is expected to discuss his approach to dealing with China among many other things. In the meeting which "will run several hours", Biden will talk about the importance of bounding the competition with commonsense guardrails, keeping communication lines open, ensuring that dialogues are substantive and not symbolic, the White House had said in a statement. Additionally, Biden will also "raise concerns" over Beijing's actions in the Indo-Pacific region and "insist the communist regime (to) play by the rules of the road."

While Chinese deputies have lashed out against Biden for interfering in what it sees as Beijing's internal matter, the US President, in his inaugural statement of the virtual meet, urged his Chinese counterpart to ensure that the competition between the countries do not veer into conflict "whether intended or unintended, rather than simple, straightforward competition."

Meanwhile, Jinping said: "I stand ready to work with you, Mr. President, to build consensus, take active steps and move China-US relations forward in a positive direction", as per the Associated Press. The Chinese President also emphasised that "China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation," adding that he was happy to "see my old friend" Biden and that he was ready to work with the US leader. "Humanity lives in a global village," and nations must "face challenges together," he added.

It is to mention that the leader-to-leader conversation was deemed necessary owing to condensing of power in China, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said earlier, as per the AP.

Biden to discuss areas of divergence between the US and China

As per the White House statement, Biden will be very direct and candid about areas where the US is concerned about China's behaviour. The areas include rules-based international order; unfair economic behaviour, such as China's extraordinary state support of industry and its practice of economic coercion; its human rights practices and Beijing's approach towards Taiwan. The US President will also point out China's approaches concerning technical and areas of strategic risk in areas of cyberspace.

Besides discussing areas of potential alignment, despite the competitive relationship between both countries, Biden will seek China's stand on the existential crisis of climate change.

"This is not a favor to us. And while we may work together in these regards, that does not either alter the nature of the bilateral relationship, and we very much reject the linkage between cooperation on transnational issues and bilateral relations," the White House said in a statement.

Beijing & Washington ties at “a crossroads”

A statement released by the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC., termed the Beijing and Washington ties as being at “a crossroads”. “President Xi will have a candid, in-depth and full exchange of views with President Biden on strategic issues shaping the future of China-US relations ... in a bid to steer the bilateral ties back on the right track of sound and steady development," the embassy said, as per the Politico.

