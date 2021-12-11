Bidenflation Hits 40-year High As POTUS' Approval Ratings Tumble Over Economy

Consumer prices in the US have surged at the fastest annual pace in nearly 40 years, and the persistent inflation has been soaring to push the US Federal Reserve to tighten economic policy, a US Department of Labor report stated on Friday. Biden administration has blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the annual inflation that shot up from 6.8% to 6.2% in October, an all-time high in 40 years. Meanwhile, core inflation in the US, excluding food and energy prices, amounted to 4.9%, 0.5% in November, Sputnik reported. The agency added that food prices in the US in November have sharply steeped by 0.7%, energy prices - by 3.5%, and on an annualized basis, food prices rose 6.1%, while energy prices rose 33.3%.

“Price and cost increases are slowing, although not as quickly as we’d like,” US President Joe Biden was quoted as saying by Sputnik. He also said that there has been a decline in energy prices.“Half of the price increases in this report are in cars and energy costs from November. Since then, we have seen significant energy price reductions,” Sputnik quoted Biden as saying. He added, that market prices would lower in the months ahead, as there is “a decline in used car prices on the wholesale market.” Biden further stated that the “jobs recovery is on track and setting records – with unemployment insurance claims falling to their lowest level in 50 years and nearly 6 million Americans back to work.”

Biden says 'economic growth is stronger'

Citing his $1.75 billion Build Back Better initiative, US President said that “economic growth is stronger here than virtually any other nation.” He then added that his administration will focus on pandemic-related supply chain disruptions to deter inflation. The inflation across the US comes as Biden’s approval ratings slumped over the economic situation. Just 37% of responders demonstrated favourability for Biden administration and the way his leadership handled the economy, while a whopping 56% disapproved.

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating plunged to a fresh low, mainly because of negative views among Democrats and independents, as per a poll. Joe Biden took the office at a time when the US was struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 and there was a need to revive the pandemic-hit economy. In a sharply divided nation, his presidency began with a slight majority approving of his performance, however, his standing has steadily dropped since, as the majority of Americans disapprove of the way he has handled the economy.