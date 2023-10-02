Bidenomics Is Turning Out To Be A Branding Misstep, Most Americans Are Struggling

In an attempt to connect President Joe Biden more closely to the nation's economy, his re-election campaign adopted the term "Bidenomics". However, recent polling and criticism from prominent Democrats suggest that this branding strategy might have been a miscalculation that underestimated the public's pessimism about the economy.

Despite some positive economic indicators, such as low unemployment rates and signs of inflation stabilisation, surveys, as per a report from Axios, reveal that Americans hold a bleak overall perception of the economic landscape. Some prominent Democrats are openly questioning the wisdom of the Biden campaign's branding approach, contending that it appears out of touch with the economic realities faced by everyday Americans.

A look at what some backers of Biden are saying

Representative Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) emphasised the importance of framing economic messages in a way that resonates with the people rather than focusing on personal branding. Michael LaRosa, a former spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden, also expressed his bewilderment at branding an economy with the President's name when the economy has yet to fully recover.

Liberal economist James Galbraith echoed these sentiments, emphasising that Americans are unlikely to overlook their living standards, no matter how compelling the stories about the economy may be.

What do polls tell us?

The numbers from recent polling paint a grim picture of economic sentiment in the United States. According to an NBC poll, only 28% of Americans reported being "very" or "somewhat" satisfied with the state of the economy, marking the lowest level of economic satisfaction in nearly a decade of polling by the network.

President Biden's economic approval rating stood at 37%, with 59% of respondents expressing disapproval of his performance. The poll revealed a significant gap between Republicans and Democrats, with Republicans holding a 21-point advantage over Democrats on the economy, the largest lead for Republicans in 32 years.

A look at the crux of the issue

Going beyond the poll numbers, it becomes apparent why many middle- and working-class Americans are grappling with economic challenges. A Federal Reserve study on household finances revealed that Americans outside the wealthiest 20% of the population have depleted their savings and now have less cash on hand than they did at the start of the pandemic. While the Biden campaign may have intended to bolster the President's connection to the economy through the "Bidenomics" branding, recent polling and Democratic criticism suggest that this approach may have missed the mark by failing to address the economic concerns of everyday Americans.