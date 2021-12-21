Biden's Approval Rating Slumps To Record Low Ahead Of Midterm Elections: Poll

US President Joe Biden’s popularity has fallen to record low with over half of the American voters disapproving of his performance so far. According to a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll, around 55% of US voters disapprove of Biden’s performance record through his year in office, including 44% who say that they “strongly disapprove”. The poll revealed that the figures show a 20% increase in the US President’s disapproval rating since he succeeded Donald Trump in January.

As per the poll, only 41% of US voters now approve of Biden’s track record as President. His popularity has held up strongly among registered Democrats and Republicans, who have always rejected him. The poll revealed that Biden’s main fall in credibility came from the independent, centrist voters who played the key role in getting him elected over Trump.

A stark warning to Dems ahead of midterm elections

It said that two-thirds of independents now disapprove, including half who strongly disapprove. Both figures are around 30% higher than last January, the poll added. “The independents were the major difference” in this poll, Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute of Public Opinion said.

However, he added that “one good thing [for Biden] about losing independents and not doing as well with Democrats is those are groups you can win back.”

But still, the poll sends a stark warning to Democrats about their prospects in the 2022 midterm elections. A separate poll had previously also found that 80% of Democrats are positive about their party’s leader, compared to 94% in June. It said that barely four in ten Democrats strongly approve of Biden today, which is down from about 7 in 10 who did so in June. 80% of Republicans disapprove of Biden’s presidency, as do 45% independents.