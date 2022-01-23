Biden's Close Ally Alarmed With Sending US Troops To Ukraine Amid Fears Of Invasion

Amid reports of sending the US troops to Ukraine in retaliation of Russian aggression, Senator Chris Coons raised grave concerns over the decision and said "we would simply be sacrificing them." According to a report by Sputnik, the statement from Coons came during an interview with Greta Van Susteren in which he opposed deploying US troops into Ukraine. "I would not support sending American troops into Ukraine in response to a Russian invasion, because frankly, I think we would simply be sacrificing them. I think the Russians would escalate dramatically," Sputnik quoted Coons as saying during an interview that is set to air on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning the statement from Coons came amid reports of US intelligence wherein it claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Vladimir Putin. The intelligence report claimed the Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" this year - a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied on multiple occasions. "I do think that we should provide as much support as we possibly can from our NATO allies that are immediately adjacent to Ukraine," he said. Notably, Coons is considered a close ally of POTUS Biden and his statement against Biden has created a ruckus in the political arena in the United States.

Delaware Democrat uttered providing material support to Ukraine

Further, in the interview, the Delaware Democrat said he was considering bipartisan legislation that would provide material support to Ukraine. However, as the interview proceeds, Coons came in support of Biden. "President Biden was in no way giving Vladimir Putin a green light to invade or occupy Ukraine…. In conversations directly and in-person with Putin, he's made that clear that any Russian crossing of the Ukrainian border will be responded to massively and swiftly," Coons added.

Recently, the Biden administration on Wednesday sanctioned an additional amount of $200 million to Kyiv. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the hefty amount has been sanctioned to Ukraine in order to boost their military power against Moscow. While speaking to AP, an official on the condition of anonymity said that the aid was approved as part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself. Notably, the decision came as the Biden administration hastily sent its top diplomat, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine to solve the issues.