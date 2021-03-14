Biden's COVID-relief Package: $1,400 Stimulus Payment Start Arriving In Bank Accounts

As part of the pandemic-relief package, the US government has started sending the $1,400 stimulus payments to the recipients and the Americans who are awaiting the third stimulus payment will receive it this weekend. The Internal Revenue Service on March 12 announced that the third round of Economic Impact Payments will begin reaching Americans this week. After the approval of American Rescue Plan Act, the first batch of payments was sent by direct deposit. Some will get the amount this week while others would be receiving it the next weekend. The stimulus checks are a major part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed by United States President Joe Biden.

Americans will start receiving third stimulus payment

The payments have already arrived for some people just one day after Joe Biden signed the legislation into law. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said that during the tax season, IRS employees are working day in and day out so that they can help Americans who have struggled due to the pandemic. He added that the payment will be automatically be delivered to the taxpayers.

"The payments will be delivered automatically to taxpayers even as the IRS continues delivering regular tax refunds. We urge people to visit IRS.gov for the latest details on the stimulus payments, other new tax law provisions and tax season updates."

The first batch of payments was processed on Friday with additional large batches of payments to be sent via direct deposits or through the mail as cheques or debit cards in the coming weeks. Those eligible for the payment will automatically receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $1,400 for individuals or $2,800 for married couples. They would also get a payment of $1,400 for each dependent.

Unlike Economic Impact Payment 1 and Economic Impact Payment 2, families will get a payment for all their dependents claimed on a tax return, not just their qualifying children under 17. Most eligible people will get the third Economic Impact Payment automatically and won't need to take additional action. People can check the status of their third payment by using the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)