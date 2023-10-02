Biden's Granddaughter Worked On Behalf Of Peru Whilst Living At White House: Report

Daughter of Hunter Biden and US President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, has found herself at the centre of new controversy for allegedly working as a lawyer on behalf of the Peruvian government around the time she was living at the White House. Naomi was listed as part of legal representation for Peru in September 2021, according to a report carried by the New York Post.

Biden's granddaughter's links with the Peruvian company emerged after the filing of a case by the company Worth Capital Holdings 27 LLC, which claims that its oil refinery operations were being interfered with. The oil company is seeking an estimated $590 million in damages.

Biden's other family members have also stayed at the White House, including Hunter Biden, his son who resided in the White House for two weeks over the summer, as per the reports.

Naomi Biden's arbitration work doesn't include US government's matters: Rep

Between August 2022 and March 2023, Naomi lived in the White House before she was married to her fiance Peter Neal. A representative who requested anonymity told the paper that she was on the case for three weeks only and not during her stay at the White House. Arnold & Porter, the law firm that Naomi worked for told the paper that during her tenure as a lawyer, Naomi did not work or refer to matters involving the US government, nor did she discuss any matters related to the White House.

The allegations are serious as US President Biden is facing an impeachment inquiry for his family's alleged business dealings during his tenure as the Vice President in the Biden administration.

"Naomi Biden's international arbitration work doesn't include matters involving the United States government — she is a junior lawyer and a member of international arbitration teams involving private sector plaintiffs. She doesn't discuss confidential client work with anyone inside or outside the White House," the spokesman for the law firm told the New York Post.

The 29-year-old was employed with the firm the same month when Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. She was also previously involved with the company in 2019 as an associate.