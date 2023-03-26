Former US President Donald Trump believes that the United States has turned into a "laughing stock" for the rest of the world, and his successor is to blame for it. Trump's critical remarks came after President Joe Biden made yet another gaffe on Saturday, this time by lauding China, when really, he meant Canada.

Taking to his Truth Social handle to slam the president, Trump wrote: “Mistakes like this, a really big one in Canada’s Parliament, are just not allowed to happen. We are a laughing stock all over the WORLD!” he wrote. The American President made the blunder during a state visit to the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

In an address meant to sing praises of Canada over the US-Canada border agreement, Biden accidentally said: “Today, I applaud China for stepping up," before realizing what he had said. “Excuse me, I applaud Canada,” he corrected himself, and then attempted to turn the blunder into almost a subtle dig. "You can tell what I’m thinking, about China,” he said cryptically.

Trump accuses Biden of 'weaponising' US justice system

The 80-year-old's unexpected shoutout to China went viral on social media, amassing some 1.9 million views and several comments on Twitter. Reacting to it one user quipped, "This wasn’t a mistake." 'Results of no Teleprompter," joked another. A third user said, "It gets worse every day."

Meanwhile, Trump lashed out at Biden during a rally in Waco on Saturday, at a time when a potential indictment looms over him. “The Biden regime’s weaponization of our system of justice. For seven years, you and I have been taking on the corrupt, rotten, sinister forces trying to destroy America," he said.