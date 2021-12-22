Biden's Omicron Plan Includes Free At-home COVID-19 Tests, More Troops For Hospitals

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a new COVID Action Plan to combat the upsurge of the highly mutated B.1.1.529 Omicron variant as the United States heads into the tough winter months. The US President announced that his administration would make 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available to Americans, as well as ramp up support for hospitals, adding the testing sites and additional capacity in regions in dearth of the COVID-19 vaccination centers.

Effective January, the Americans will be able to request rapid tests through a website and will have them delivered free of cost at their doorsteps as his administration seeks to enhance the testing and tracing to suppress the Omicron wave during winter.

US military to expand testing capacity

At least 1,000 military service members will be deployed to help staff at the COVID-19 dedicated medical facilities and an additional supply of mechanical ventilators and medical equipment will be dispatched from the national stockpile, the US President said in his address at the White House.

Biden outlined his COVID-19 Action Plan that his administration will be implementing going forward to step up efforts of vaccination and booster shots, the only known defense against the complex and highly mutated B.1.1.529 lineage of the novel coronavirus. The President noted that in some parts of America people are eager to get their booster, “but it’s harder to get an appointment.”

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on additional efforts to fight the Omicron variant. https://t.co/kC9iCLCcrB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 21, 2021

“I’ll be deploying hundreds more vaccinators and more sites to help get the booster shots in people’s arms,” Biden insisted, adding that FEMA — the Federal Emergency Management Agency –will be appointed to open vaccination clinics to administer the booster doses. Two such sites are now operational in Washington State and New Mexico recently, he said.

Biden told reporters that “the more likely variants form that may be deadlier than the ones that have come before” and hence improving testing, numbering up vaccination sites to make it convenient for the pharmacists to operate across the state lines is the need of the hour.

Vaccines are the strongest tool we have in the fight against COVID-19 and its dangerous variants. Head into winter with the highest level of protection: get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/VLOxaPUZi8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 22, 2021

"There will be positive cases in every office, even in the White House, among the vaccinated, from Omicron," Biden said. "But these cases are highly unlikely to lead to serious illness."

Defense Production Act to be invoked

Biden administration will invoke Defense Production Act to boost the production of the COVID-19 vaccinations and compensate for the shortage of at-home tests. The act, as discussed by the president in his run-up on March 2 and earlier last month, would increase the vaccine supply and help deliver vaccine doses earlier than expected.

No one had anticipated that the new variant would spread so quickly, the US leader lamented. "No, it's not, because COVID is spreading so rapidly, you notice it just happened almost overnight, just in the last month," the President said. Biden denied that there was a critical shortage of tests and instead emphasised that the variant of concern Omicron’s rate of transmission was exorbitantly high than was previously anticipated.

"So no, it's not a failure. The alarm bell went off. I don't think anybody anticipated that this was going to be as rapidly spreading as it did,” the US President said.

.@POTUS is moving to ensure Americans can get vaccinated and boosted more easily this Winter—including pop-up clinics, deploying more vaccinators, and expanding capacity at pharmacies. pic.twitter.com/xpPQQnsdDU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 21, 2021

US 'is prepared to deal' with Omicron

The US is “prepared than ever to deal with the challenges of COVID-19,” said the US Commander-in-chief, adding that the administration’s focus is on expanding pharmacy availability through December and reaching out to all eligible to receive the third booster shot.

The White House revealed in a statement that the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will launch a new public education campaign to ensure every adult American is getting their booster as soon as they are eligible. The effort will put a special focus on seniors who are the most vulnerable, including seniors from communities of colour and seniors from underserved communities.

As the Omicron rages across America, the government will launch a campaign featuring paid advertising across multiple channels, engagement with community organisations, robust stakeholder outreach, and earned media campaigns. The Biden administration will also participate in AARP-sponsored tele-town halls to reach thousands of seniors to educate them on boosters as a part of a comprehensive plan to get older adults the extra protection. All federal employees across America currently receive paid time off to get booster shots.