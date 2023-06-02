Last Updated:

Biden's Onstage Tumble Draws Wishes, Subtle Digs From GOP Rivals Trump And DeSantis

US President Joe Biden's unprecedented tumble at an Air Force academy event managed to bring two leading rivals together- Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Deeksha Sharma
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis commented on Biden falling onstage on Thursday. (Image: AP)


US President Joe Biden's unprecedented tumble at an Air Force academy event managed to bring two leading rivals together- former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The Republicans, who are both contesting in the presidential polls of 2024, appeared to unite on Thursday after the 80-year-old leader tripped and fell onstage because of what initially appeared to be a harmless black sandbag. 

Addressing his supporters in Iowa during a rally, Trump said of Biden, “Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt, I hope he wasn’t hurt,” referring to the time he walked down a ramp in 2020 and went viral for it. “You gotta be careful about that because you don’t want that, even if you have to tip-toe down the ramp,” he said as the audience laughed. 

Trump Recalls 2020 Incident Mocked By Biden

He recalled that he had to walk down the ramp in a way that Biden later described as "timid" because the floor was as slippery as an “ice skating rink.” “I say, ‘You know what, general, get ready if I grab you, you just get ready because I got this stupid ramp that somebody put up,'” Trump said.

“Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on,” Biden had said at the time, mocking Trump. But as Biden fell sustained a fall on Thursday, Ron DeSantis also jumped in to wish him well, slyly sliding a dig right in between.

“I don’t know if he sustained injuries, but I just want to say that we hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained. But we also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies," DeSantis told supporters in New Hampshire. 

