Biden's Science Adviser Apologises For 'demeaning' Staffers, Violating WH Workplace Policy

Dr Eric Lander, US President Joe Biden's science adviser breached its "Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy," the White House has found. According to an internal review Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully, AP reported. Dr Eric Lander has issued an apology to the staffers in his office on Friday.

Jen Psaki calls behaviour of Dr Eric Lander 'inappropriate'

Addressing a press briefing on February 7, the White House Press Secretary informed that senior White House officials have conveyed to Dr Lander about his behaviour being "inappropriate" and the need for "corrective actions." She stated that Dr Lander has even sent a message to his staff outlining the measures he plans to take in order to develop a "respectable work environment." Psaki added that they would encourage the steps and the senior team will monitor the compliance to these steps.

"Following the conclusion of the thorough investigation into these actions, senior White House officials conveyed directly to Dr. Lander that his behavior was inappropriate and the corrective actions that were needed, which the White House will monitor for compliance moving forward," Psaki said in the press briefing.

According to Psaki, US President Joe Biden has been "crystal clear" with his expectations from all of them about how he and his staff must create a "respectful work environment." In response to a question about Lander still continuing on his job, Psaki said that they were following a "process" to handle cases related to workplace complaints and reiterated that Biden takes his commitments on having a respectful work environment "incredibly seriously".

Dr Eric Lander apologises to his colleagues

Meanwhile, Dr Eric Lander on Friday apologised to the staffers of his office and admitted that he had spoken to colleagues in OSTP in a "disrespectful or demeaning way", as per AP. He apologised to all the staffers with whom he had "treated poorly, or were present at the time.” Earlier, Biden had elevated Dr Lander's position to Cabinet-rank and he was seen with the US President when he launched his “Cancer Moonshot” program to marshal federal resources behind research and treatment for cancer diseases.

“I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way,” Dr Eric Lander said to his staffers as per AP. “I am deeply sorry for my conduct. I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly, or were present at the time,” he added.

(Image: AP)