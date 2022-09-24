Biden's 'she Was 12, I Was 30' Remark Leaves Internet Bemused; 'What Was The Context?'

US President Joe Biden stunned the audience when he paused his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd. During his address at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, Biden stopped his speech mid-way and said, "You gotta say hi to me" while addressing someone in the audience. "We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done," he further added.

The people present at the event laughed at Biden's remarks. It was not clear who Biden was referring to or looking at in the audience. The video of Biden's remarks at the event went viral on the internet. Netizens took to the comments section to react to the remarks made by the US President. Watch the video here:

'What was the context?' asks netizen

One user commented, "And they thought his comment was hilarious.. that’s the creepy part." Another wrote, "Disgusting." A third user commented, "And they cheer." "What was the context?" a netizen asked. Check out some more reactions here:

US at 'inflection point'

Speaking at the same event, Biden said that the US currently is at an "inflection point." He further said, "by inflection point, I mean that these moments these are going to determine the shape of everything that’s going to come after, what we do now. What we do in the next several years is going to determine what this country looks like in 25 and 30 years." Addressing the crowd at National Education Association Headquarters, he criticised Republicans for supporting an abortion ban. He said that nearly half of the states in the US have either passed an abortion ban or they will do it in future. He pointed out abortion has been already banned in cases of rape and incest. Biden further said, "If Republicans win control of the Congress, abortion will be banned. And, by the way, it will be initially banned, but if they win Congress, I will veto it." He said that people have to choose between a "nation of hope, unity, and optimism" or a "nation of fear, division, and darkness" in the elections set to take place in November.