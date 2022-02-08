Biden's Top Science Adviser Eric Lander Resigns Amid Reports Of Bullying & Demeaning Staff

US President Joe Biden’s top science adviser Eric Lander on Monday resigned after a White House investigation found that he had violated workplace policies became public. In his letter to Biden, Lander wrote that his resignation is effective “no later than February 18 in order to permit an orderly transfer”. He also added that his decision to step down from his post is also his fault and his responsibility. Eric Lander cited “ambitious goals” as the driving force behind his demanding behaviour, but he also added: "I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues by the way in which I have spoken to them.”

"I have sought to push myself and my colleagues to reach our shared goals — including at times challenging and criticizing. But it is clear that things I said, and the way I said them, crossed the line at times into being disrespectful and demeaning, to both men and women," he wrote, adding: "That was never my intention. Nonetheless, it is my fault and my responsibility. I will take this lesson forward."

Biden accepts Lander's resignation

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that US President Joe Biden has accepted Lander’s resignation with “gratitude for his work at OTSP on the pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities”. Psaki also informed that Biden did not request Lander’s resignation. But she added that the White House officials conveyed directly that "his behaviour was inappropriate and the corrective actions were needed, which the White House will monitor for compliance moving forward”.

It is to mention that Lander served as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and a science adviser. He is the first Cabinet-level member of the Biden administration to resign. Lander stepped down from his post after damning reports surfaced that he had been the subject of an internal investigation late last year after a complaint was filed under the Executive Office of the President’s Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy.

The report, published by Politico, revealed “credible evidence” of violations of the policy and “corrective action was taken consistent with those findings”. Evidence was also found that Lander bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully. The White House rebuked Lander over his interactions with his staff.

(Image: AP)