Bidens Unmasked? How Chinese Cash Trickled To The Biden Clan And Its Close Associates

On Thursday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer made a bombshell revelation about the Biden family and its infamous Chinese cash dealings. The saga dates back to March 1, 2017, nearly two months after now-President Joe Biden stepped down as Barack Obama's VP.

According to Comer, Biden family associate Rob Walker was wired a sum of $3 million by State Energy HK Limited. It is important to note that the company is affiliated to CEFC China Energy, an energy firm backed by China's ruling Communist Party. The $3 million then went on to being divided between two Biden family associates and three members of the Biden family in a span of three months. Here we take a look at how the money trickled down from China, all the way to the Bidens.

Hunter Biden

According to The New York Post, President Joe Biden's son Hunter was the recipient of six wires from Robinson Walker LLC. Through his Owasco PC and RSTP II, LLC accounts, and the First Clearing LLC account that the committee suspects belongs to him, Hunter received sums ranging from $10,692 to $300,000 between March 27 and April 18 of 2017. Furthermore, Hunter's laptop saga revealed that he and his uncle James Biden were given about $4.8 million by CEFC China Energy.

James Biden

Joe Biden's sibling James was wired five separate amounts ranging between $15,000 and $125,000 from April 3, 2017, to May 18, 2017. The transaction was done with his JBBSR INC account. His involvement in construction engineering company HillStone International is also being looked into after an affidavit last month revealed that he used his last name to help the firm walk out of a deal with the government of Saudi Arabia.

Hallie Biden

Hallie Biden, the widow of Joe Biden's deceased son Beau, died in 2015. Prior to her demise, she dated Biden's second son Hunter between 2016 to 2019, when the Chinese business dealings took place. The committee has said that Walker sent Hallie two separate payments in March 2017 that amounted to $25,000. Earlier in February 2017, she also received $10,000 from Walker's account.

James Gilliar

Hunter Biden found a business partner in James Gilliar, an erstwhile officer of the United Kingdom's special forces who was in close connection with intel services. His Abu-Dhabi based firm European Energy and Infrastructure Group (EEIG) recieved funds from Walker just a day after the latter received $3 million from State Energy HK Limited. According to an old report by The Post, Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop contained an email from Gilliar that suggested that the "big guy" should get 10% of the deal with the CEFC. It is believed that the former officer was referring to Joe Biden.

John “Rob” Walker

John Walker, also known as Bob, is the associate of the Biden clan whose LLC bank account held the remaining funds from the Chinese transfer following the distribution to multiple people. Walker served as an official during the Clinton presidency, and his wife Betsy Massey Walker was the assistant to Jill Biden when Joe Biden was the vice president.

'Unknown' Biden

But the most perplexing part of the findings is wire transfers to a Biden whose first name and identity still remains a mystery. The committee said that an "unknown Biden" had received four payments between March 6 and May 17 of 2017. The anonymous recipient was given funds that ranged from $5,000 to $25,000.