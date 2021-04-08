Biden's US Slams China Over 'unfair, Uncompetitive And Coercive Trade Practices'

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday described China's trade practices as "uncompetitive, coercive and underhanded." She said the Biden administration is mulling to use all the tools in its possession, "as aggressively as possible, to protect American workers and businesses from Beijing's unfair actions."

'Got to work with our allies and find common ground'

Addressing a news conference at the White House, she said that to compete in the long run with China, efforts must be made to rebuild America. According to PTI, she stressed that "We have to work with our allies and find common ground where we can. With respect to tariffs, there is a place for tariffs. You know the 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum have, in fact, helped save American jobs in the steel and aluminum industries," she said, referring to the previous Trump administration's tariffs on imported aluminum.



Three years ago, former President Donald Trump levied 25 percent tariffs on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum from most countries, stating that it was a matter of national security to ensure domestic production of the metals could survive. Raimondo reiterated that the fact is China's actions are uncompetitive, coercive, underhanded. They've proven they'll do whatever it takes. "So I plan to use all the tools in my toolbox, as aggressively as possible, to protect American workers and businesses from unfair Chinese practices," she added.

'If the playing field is leveled, no one can outcompete the American worker'

The commerce secretary further referring to tariffs, she explained "We have to level the playing field. No one can outcompete the American worker if the playing field is leveled. We need to ensure that investments in infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, workforce development, and our care economy are made at the scale we need and are made in every single community in America," Raimondo added.

Also, Congresswoman Lisa McClain led more than a dozen Republican lawmakers in writing a letter to the United States Ambassador to the United Nations questioning why China is on the United Nations Human Rights Council when they are the number one violator of human rights. She recalled, "China's treatment of the Uyghurs is atrocious and reason enough for them to not have a seat on the UN Human Rights Council."



Meanwhile, China pledged to buy USD 200 billion in additional US goods and services over two years as part of the phase one trade deal signed in January 2020. But according to statistics released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, the US goods deficit with China grew 11.4 percent from January to USD 30.3 billion in February.

