Bill & Melinda's divorce talks began in 2019, marriage 'irretrievably broken' over Epstein

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce on May 4 but reports claim that it was in the works for several years. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. While there were rumours that Bill Gates' ex-girlfriend Anne had a role to play in the separation, a report has now claimed that Melinda had been consulting divorce lawyers since 2019 over Epstein.

Melinda consulted with divorce lawyers roughly two years before she filed for divorce, saying their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to The Wall Street Journal. According to people and documents reviewed by the publication, Melinda had been working with lawyers at several firms since at least 2019 to unwind the marriage.

In 2019, it was reported that Bill Gates had met with Epstein several times, and once stayed late at his townhouse in New York. It was clarified back then by a spokesperson of Bill that the meetings were regarding philanthropy work. However, according to the papers, Melinda's unease about Bill’s ties to Epstein started as early as 2013.

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

Bill and his wife took to social media on May 4 to announce that they are ending their marriage of 27 years "after a great thought". “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.” Last year, Bill Gates, formerly the world's richest person, said he was stepping down from Microsoft's board to focus on philanthropy.

Bill and Melinda tied the knot in 1994 in Hawaii and they met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. Soon after the divorce was announced, a report revealed that the couple had an ‘arrangement’ that allowed Microsoft co-founder to meet with ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad. According to Time, Bill and Anna developed a ‘strong bond’ and the billionaire ensured that he keeps her in life after they split in 1987.