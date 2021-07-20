Bill Clinton 'declined' Offer Of Tea With Queen, Wanted To Have Indian Food Instead In UK

The 42nd US President Bill Clinton turned down tea with UK’s Queen Elizabeth II and dinner at Chequers because he just wanted to be “a tourist” and try Indian restaurant during his first official visit to Britain with then British Prime Minister Tony Blair, reported The Guardian citing formerly classified documents.

As per the report, Downing Street was eager to pull out all the stops for Clinton’s crucial visit to “establishing a good working relationship” with Blair. As Clinton was visiting the UK only for a day in 1997, Buckingham Palace had contacted Number 10 to convey that Queen “would be very pleased” to invite the Clintons to tea at 5 PM on their brief detour from summits in Paris and The Hague.

However, as per the report, Clintons expressed their “wish to decline politely” while noting that they were “very grateful for HM the Queen’s invitation.” Clintons’ response was recorded by Blair’s private secretary, Philip Barton not was the White House “attracted to our suggestion of a dinner at Chequers.” The then-US President just wanted to go shopping. According to a Downing Street briefing note released by the National Archives and cited by the media publication, Clinton “has said that he wants to be a tourist” and had “expressed an interest in trying Indian food.”

The stakes were high at Bill Clinton’s UK trip as both American and British officials were required to “show the president and the prime minister to the wider world as young, dynamic and serious leaders”. Reportedly, the US visitors were keen for “fun” and “photogenic” outside events.

What were British Foreign Office suggestions?

As per the report, the UK Foreign Office had suggested several events that ultimately were not put to action such as a lunchtime jamming session “for the president (saxophone) and the prime minister (guitar) to play together briefly (with or without other musicians who might be at the lunch)”. Another recommendation was a “look in a pub (the Americans like them)”.

Number 10 had also suggested Clintons for a “stroll in Trafalgar Square” before visiting the Sports Cafe in Haymarket where according to the office, both men “could be shown how to play various sophisticated computer games by a group of children.” However, it was also “firmly” rejected by the White House as “not serious enough.”

In their own version, Clintons were able to squeeze in free time between a joint press conference and a dinner. Instead of an Indian restaurant, Blairs and Clintons organised dinner at the French restaurant Le Pont de la Tour near Tower Bridge that generated a £298.86 invoice. Reportedly, the two couples savoured grilled sole, halibut, wild salmon and rabbit.

IMAGE: AP