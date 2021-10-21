Bill Clinton Shares 1st Update Following Hospital Discharge, Assures 'on Road To Recovery'

Former US President Bill Clinton has spoken out for the first time after getting discharged from hospital earlier this week. Late on Wednesday, he posted a video on Twitter wherein he said that he was “on the road to recovery.” In addition to expressing his gratitude to the staff at Irvine Medical Centre, he also took the opportunity to thank American residents for the “outpouring support.”

"Hi everyone, I was so touched by the outpouring of support I received during my stay in the hospital. Thanks so much. I’d also like to thank the doctors and nurses at UC Irvine Medical Center for the absolutely wonderful care that they gave me over the last seven days," Clinton said.

Donning a plain white sweatshirt, Clinton further said that he was “doing great” and “enjoying the weather”. While the top Democrat said that he was “on his road to recovery”. He also reminded everybody to take out time to listen to their bodies and care for themselves. “We all have work to do and have important roles to play in life,” he emphasized vowing to work towards fulfilling his duty.

I'm glad to be home! pic.twitter.com/ZoYuy54Q6R — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 20, 2021

Why was Clinton hospitalised?

Clinton, who served as United States’ 42nd President, has spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a urinary tract infection, which spread to his bloodstream, CNN reported. His spokesperson had previously informed that Clinton’s hospitalisation was non-COVID-19 and non-heart-related. He was admitted to the California hospital due to sepsis -- potentially a life-threatening condition -- informed two people familiar with the matter to The Hill.

The 75-year-old had served as the US President from January 1993 to January 2001. He has had several health issues over the past two decades, mostly related to the heart. According to AP, in 2004, the former US President underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He then returned to the hospital for surgery due to a partially collapsed lung in 2005. In 2010, he even had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

(Image: AP)