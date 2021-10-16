Bill Clinton's Health Update: Biden Speaks With Former US Prez, Assures He Is Doing 'fine'

US President Joe Biden on Friday, 15 October, said that he spoke with former President Bill Clinton, who has been hospitalised for an infection. Clinton, who served as United States’ 42nd President, has been hospitalised for sepsis that was not linked to COVID-19. He was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Centre in California on Tuesday evening, Clinton’s spokesperson had informed in a statement on Twitter.

"Well, I wanted to see how he was doing, and because I've been trying to get a hold of him, and he's doing fine, he really is," Biden told reporters in Connecticut. "And he's going to be released from the hospital, and we talked about, which we were going to do before, getting together,” he added.

Bill Clinton's health update

Further, while speaking to reporters, Biden acknowledged that he hadn’t seen Clinton “in a while”. However, he went on to say that he was looking forward to having him "come over and have some lunch talk", adding that the former US President was “very encouraging” about why he thought the politics he was pursuing made sense.

"He's not in any serious condition. He's getting out shortly, as I understand it. Whether that's tomorrow or the next day, I don't know," Biden said.

Separately, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday informed that Biden spoke with Clinton and they both look forward to seeing each other again soon. “President Biden wishes President Clinton a speedy recovery," Jean-Pierre said.

Is Bill Clinton still in the hospital?

Clinton remains at the hospital for “continuous monitoring,” the doctors have informed on Thursday. According to CNN, Clinton was admitted to UCI after feeling fatigued. His spokesperson had previously informed that Clinton’s hospitalisation was non-COVID-19 and non-heart-related. The former US President is "on the mend" and "in good spirits," spokesperson Angel Ureña had informed.

Clinton was admitted to a California hospital this week due to sepsis -- potentially a life-threatening condition -- informed two people familiar with the matter to The Hill. Ureña also said that the former US Secretary of State and his wife, Hillary Clinton, are in California. In a separate tweet, he shared a joint statement from Clinton’s physicians, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, and informed that the former President has been “administered IV antibiotics and fluids”. “After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the doctors said.

