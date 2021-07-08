Bill Gates And Melinda To Run Charity Foundation Together Jointly After Divorce

Even after their planned divorce, Bill and Melinda French Gates will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation. If Gates and French Gates feel they cannot continue in their responsibilities after two years, French Gates will retire as co-chair and trustee. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation revealed the news on Wednesday, July 7.

Gates to run foundation jointly after divorce

If French Gates resigns, Gates will effectively buy her out of the foundation, which is one of the world's greatest private charity organisations, and she will get funds from him to continue her humanitarian efforts. According to the release, the funds will be separate from the foundation's endowment.

Gates and French Gates announced an extra $15 billion to the Gates Organization's endowment to show their commitment to continuing the foundation together. Mark Suzman, the CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, also stated that the foundation's board of trustees would be expanded. After Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett resigned as a trustee in June, only Gates and French Gates remain on the board of trustees.

Bill, Melinda Gates divorce

"Our vision for the foundation has grown over time, but it has always been focused on addressing inequity and expanding opportunity for the world’s poorest people," Bill Gates said in a statement. "These new resources and the evolution of the foundation’s governance will sustain this ambitious mission and vital work for years to come."

After 27 years of marriage, Gate and French Gates announced their divorce in May. "I am deeply proud of all that the foundation and its partners have accomplished over the past two decades to bring us closer to a world where everyone, everywhere has the chance to live a healthy and productive life," said French Gates in a statement. "These governance changes bring more diverse perspectives and experience to the foundation’s leadership. I believe deeply in the foundation’s mission and remain fully committed as co-chair to its work."

Picture Credit: AP/PTI