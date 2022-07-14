Bill Gates Announces Whopping $20BN Donation To Stem Suffering Caused By Global Setbacks

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has announced a whopping donation of $20 billion to elevate the massive suffering caused by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. The amount will be donated to his foundation which will be later disbursed for the infrastructural development of hospitals, climate change victims and agricultural development. Taking to the microblogging site, the 66-year-old American businessman shared the noble vision behind his philanthropic nature. "As I look to the future, I plan to give virtually all of my wealth to the foundation. I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people (sic)," he said. "I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact on reducing suffering and improving lives. And I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up at this moment too," he added.

Meanwhile, a blog shared on the official website mentioned the latest announcement will be combined with longtime board member Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s $3.1 billion gift announced last month. With the latest inclusion of funds, it brings The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to approximately $70 billion. It also made the foundation-- one of the largest contributors in the world. Notably, earlier, Gates Foundation said it would raise its annual budget by 50% over pre-pandemic levels by 2026 with the hope of improving education quality and reducing poverty. Other aims include reinstating the global progress toward ending preventable disease and gender equality which has dropped significantly in recent years.

With the support and guidance of our board, we plan to increase our spending from nearly $6 billion per year today to $9 billion per year by 2026. To help make this spending increase possible, I am transferring $20 billion to the foundation’s endowment this month. pic.twitter.com/ybLMAKPx7I — Bill Gates (@BillGates) July 13, 2022

Gates Foundation is one of the world's largest philanthropic organisations

According to Bill Gates, despite huge global setbacks in the past few years, he sees incredible heroism and sacrifices all over the world and believes progress is still possible. "But the great crises of our time require all of us to do more… I hope by giving more, we can mitigate some of the suffering people are facing right now and help fulfil the foundation’s vision to give every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life," he added. It is worth mentioning the Gates Foundation is one of the world's largest philanthropic organisations that has an endowment of more than $50 billion. According to the CNN report, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has spent a major chunk of an amount on the purchase of the COVID vaccine.

Image: AP