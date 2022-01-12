Bill Gates Believes Omicron Will Create Lot Of Immunity; Other Variants Unlikely In 2022

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates had a Twitter debate with Devi Sridhar, Professor and Chair of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University Medical School, about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and a breakthrough (technical or scientific) that could make the biggest difference in ending the pandemic.

Professor Sridhar asked Gates how and when the coronavirus pandemic will cease, during the Twitter conversation. She went on to ask if the Omicron strain proves that we can 'live with COVID.' Gates responded by stating that increased Omicron cases will put pressure on health systems around the world, with the majority of severe cases coming from the unvaccinated population.

Gates went on to say that Omicron will provide a lot of protection for at least the next year, and that while a more transmissive strain is unlikely, the COVID-19 issue hasn't failed to surprise us yet by tossing curve balls at us on a regular basis. "A more transmissible variant is not likely but we have been surprised a lot during this pandemic. Omicron will create a lot of immunity at least for the next year," he stated.

Final question- what everyone wants to know -> how and when will the pandemic be over? Does omicron show that we can ‘live with COVID’? Or are other dangerous variants around the corner in 2022? — Prof. Devi Sridhar 🌈 (@devisridhar) January 11, 2022

Current vaccines have ability to avert serious disease and death: Gates

Sridhar started the conversation by asking Gates about a breakthrough that could be the most important in putting an end to the coronavirus outbreak. "To kick-off the conversation with Bill Gates, what scientific or tech breakthrough would make the biggest difference now to ending the COVID pandemic?” she tweeted.

Gates responded by saying that current vaccines have the ability to avert serious disease and death, while acknowledging that they do have two big shortcomings. Vaccines that prevent re-infection and last for many years, according to the tech wizard, are also urgently needed.

To kick-off the conversation with @BillGates, what scientific or tech breakthrough would make the biggest difference now to ending the COVID pandemic? — Prof. Devi Sridhar 🌈 (@devisridhar) January 11, 2022

Professor Sridhar stated that while she agreed with Gates' assessment of currently available anti-COVID vaccines, she would like to learn more about the current hurdles in guaranteeing worldwide vaccine access. In response to the public health expert's inquiry, Gates indicated that vaccine supply in 2021 would be limited because they would largely go to wealthy countries.

During 2021 the supply of vaccines was limited and they mostly went to wealthy countries. Now we have a lot of supply overall and the problems are logistics and demand. The health systems in developing countries are a limiting factor. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 11, 2022

Gates was also questioned by the public health expert on the role of companies like Pfizer and Moderna in ensuring inexpensive vaccine price and availability in low- and middle-income countries. Gates explained, "When we have adequate supply then tiered pricing is used where the rich countries pay a lot more than middle income and low income pay the least which is funded by GAVI. When supply is limited, rich countries have to not outbid the others so governments are key to this?"