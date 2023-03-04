Bill Gates Calls Meeting With PM Modi 'highlight' Of His 'inspiring' India Trip

India served as the perfect destination for Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who felt it was "inspiring" to visit the "dynamic and creative" country as the world faces turbulent times. While the trip was memorable in itself, Gates believes that the highlight of it was his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. To look back on the eventful visit, Gates penned his thoughts on GatesNotes, his blog.

The billionaire started off the blog by sharing with the world how "generous" the Indian leader was as the two dived into a lengthy conversation about science, innovation and India's monumental growth. "A highlight of my trip was Friday’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was generous with his time, as we talked about how science and innovation can help reduce inequity in India and around the world," he wrote.

"Although I didn’t travel much over the past three years because of the pandemic, Prime Minister Modi and I have stayed in touch, especially about developing COVID-19 vaccines and investing in India’s health systems," he added.

What did Bill Gates and PM Modi talk about?

The duo also discussed India's G20 Presidency in great detail. Gates called it an "excellent" platform to highlight innovations born in India that can change the world and "help other countries adopt them". Furthermore, Gates lauded PM Modi for his relentless efforts to eradicate diseases such as lymphatic filariasis, visceral leishmaniasis, and tuberculosis.

"He told me about a fascinating movement taking shape in India: Communities are “adopting” TB patients to make sure they get the nutrition and care they need. India has used a similar approach with HIV, and it’s been shown to produce lasting results," Gates wrote.

From discussing education to climate change, the conversation Gates held with PM Modi ignited more optimism than ever in him, leaving him certain that India will keep on making progress in the years to come. "The country is showing what’s possible when we invest in innovation. I hope India will continue this progress and share its innovations with the world. I’m proud that the Gates Foundation will be a partner along the way," he concluded.