Bill Gates Calls Spending Time, Giving Credibility To Jeffrey Epstein A 'huge Mistake'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently admitted that he made a “huge mistake” in spending time with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. While speaking to US based news agency, Gates said that he had “several dinners” with Epstein about a philanthropy project that did not emerge. He added that he should not have given him "credibility".

According to reports, Gates’ relationship with Epstein begun after he had been convicted of sex crimes. The two men met on numerous occasions starting in 2011. Gates even met him at least three times at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.

Now, Gates has acknowledged that he had “several dinners” with Epstein in hopes of getting billions of philanthropy for global health, through contacts that he had. Gates, however, added that when it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, his relationship with Epstein ended. “But it was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there.” Gates said.

He did not give any timeframe for the meetings, although US media have said they were between 2011 and 2014. This is was before Epstein's arrest in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors, but after he had served a jail sentence following conviction in 2008 for other sex offences. As per reports, Gates then-wife, Melinda, was furious at his relationship with Epstein and wanted to end it.

A previous report had also revealed that Melinda had been consulting divorce lawyers since 2019 over Epstein. She consulted with divorce lawyers roughly two years before she filed for divorce, saying their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to The Wall Street Journal. According to people and documents reviewed by the publication, Melinda had been working with lawyers at several firms since at least 2019 to unwind the marriage. Melinda's unease about Bill’s ties to Epstein started as early as 2013.

‘Great personal sadness’

Meanwhile, during the interview with US based news agency, Bill Gates also discussed his divorce with Melinda French Gates, calling it "a source of great personal sadness". The 65-year-old, who announced in March last year he was stepping down from the Microsoft board, said he and his ex-wife were "going to try and continue" working together on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Gates was also asked whether he had regrets following allegations of workplace misbehaviour. He responded saying, “Certainly everyone does [have regrets] but it's a time of reflection, and at this point, I need to go forward”.

(Image: AP)